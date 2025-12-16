Luthra Brothers Busted: Arrested for Deadly Nightclub Fire After Chaotic Escape

In a significant development, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-proprietors of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, were arrested following their deportation from Thailand and subsequent arrival in India. The pair has been implicated in the catastrophic nightclub fire in Goa on December 6 that resulted in 25 fatalities.

The incident, which drew attention to apparent violations of fire safety regulations, saw the Luthra brothers fleeing to Phuket immediately after the tragedy. Thai authorities detained them at the request of the Indian government, leading to their deportation.

Currently facing charges of culpable homicide and neglect, the brothers have been denied bail and are being brought to Goa to stand trial. The case continues to unfold, highlighting serious lapses in nightclub management and the urgent need for stringent safety practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)