Left Menu

Luthra Brothers Busted: Arrested for Deadly Nightclub Fire After Chaotic Escape

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of a Goa nightclub, were arrested after being deported from Thailand. They face charges of culpable homicide following a deadly fire at their venue. The incident has raised alarm over fire safety measures and legal actions are underway to hold them accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:07 IST
Luthra Brothers Busted: Arrested for Deadly Nightclub Fire After Chaotic Escape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-proprietors of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, were arrested following their deportation from Thailand and subsequent arrival in India. The pair has been implicated in the catastrophic nightclub fire in Goa on December 6 that resulted in 25 fatalities.

The incident, which drew attention to apparent violations of fire safety regulations, saw the Luthra brothers fleeing to Phuket immediately after the tragedy. Thai authorities detained them at the request of the Indian government, leading to their deportation.

Currently facing charges of culpable homicide and neglect, the brothers have been denied bail and are being brought to Goa to stand trial. The case continues to unfold, highlighting serious lapses in nightclub management and the urgent need for stringent safety practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025