Dramatic Court Escape Attempt Ends in Gunfire

A murder suspect identified as Nihor, from Bihar's Bhabhua area, was shot after a dramatic escape attempt on Tuesday. The incident took place as police were escorting him to court when he allegedly seized a sub-inspector's pistol and opened fire.

Nihor was apprehended after being wounded in the leg during a brief standoff. He was involved in a burglary-murder incident in Saidraja that claimed a 17-year-old's life. Currently, he's under treatment at a Barhan government hospital.

Police authorities stated further legal actions are in process following the thwarted escape near Seruka village. The situation underscores the ongoing challenges faced in handling hardened criminals.

