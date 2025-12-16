Dramatic Court Escape Attempt Ends in Gunfire
Accused murderer Nihor, attempting to flee custody, was shot by police after snatching a sub-inspector's gun and firing. Captured in a government hospital, Nihor was linked to a recent deadly burglary. An ongoing investigation continues to unfold.
- Country:
- India
A murder suspect identified as Nihor, from Bihar's Bhabhua area, was shot after a dramatic escape attempt on Tuesday. The incident took place as police were escorting him to court when he allegedly seized a sub-inspector's pistol and opened fire.
Nihor was apprehended after being wounded in the leg during a brief standoff. He was involved in a burglary-murder incident in Saidraja that claimed a 17-year-old's life. Currently, he's under treatment at a Barhan government hospital.
Police authorities stated further legal actions are in process following the thwarted escape near Seruka village. The situation underscores the ongoing challenges faced in handling hardened criminals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
