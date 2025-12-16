Tragedy in North Kolkata: Shocking Attack and Fatal Fall

An alarming incident unfolded in north Kolkata as a man named Vicky Sharma allegedly attacked a woman, Shikha Singh, inside her residence, leaving her gravely injured before taking his own life. The situation has shocked the neighborhood and raised numerous questions about the motive.

Police revealed that both parties were in their early forties. Shikha Singh, a widow residing in a rented abode with her two children, sustained severe injuries and is undergoing critical treatment. Eyewitness accounts reported Sharma's previous untoward behavior, adding complexity to the case.

The attack transpired around noon when Singh was home alone. Sharma intruded and assaulted her with a knife, subsequently leaping off the third floor. Authorities are investigating to unravel the reasons behind this tragic event, with the weapon already recovered from the scene.

