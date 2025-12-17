Left Menu

TMC Criticizes Renaming of MGNREGA, Calls it 'Anti-Bengal'

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee criticizes the Centre's decision to rename MGNREGA, calling it an 'anti-Bengal' move. He accuses the BJP of erasing Bengal's cultural legacy and withholding funds from the state. Opposition parties question the renaming, noting the insult to Mahatma Gandhi's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:10 IST
Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has condemned the Centre's decision to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), labeling it an 'anti-Bengal' strategy. Banerjee criticized the BJP for allegedly erasing the cultural and historical legacy of Bengal.

The TMC national general secretary, reacting to the Union Cabinet's approval to rename MGNREGA to Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G), claimed that removing 'Mahatma' from its title was an insult to Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore.

Banerjee accused the BJP of a systematic campaign against West Bengal, citing examples like the withholding of MGNREGA funds and maligning the state. Opposition parties echoed this sentiment, questioning the necessity for renaming and criticizing the BJP-led government for lacking substantive accountability.

