TMC Criticizes Renaming of MGNREGA, Calls it 'Anti-Bengal'

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has condemned the Centre's decision to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), labeling it an 'anti-Bengal' strategy. Banerjee criticized the BJP for allegedly erasing the cultural and historical legacy of Bengal.

The TMC national general secretary, reacting to the Union Cabinet's approval to rename MGNREGA to Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G), claimed that removing 'Mahatma' from its title was an insult to Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore.

Banerjee accused the BJP of a systematic campaign against West Bengal, citing examples like the withholding of MGNREGA funds and maligning the state. Opposition parties echoed this sentiment, questioning the necessity for renaming and criticizing the BJP-led government for lacking substantive accountability.