Abhishek Banerjee Asserts TMC's Strength Without Congress in Bengal Elections

Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), affirmed that his party does not need the Congress to secure election victories in West Bengal, but it continues to be part of the INDIA bloc. This assertion came during a media interaction on Wednesday.

Banerjee explained that any decision regarding a possible alliance with the Congress would be made by the TMC's supremo, Mamata Banerjee. He emphasized TMC's self-sufficiency, highlighting past successes in various elections without needing Congress's support.

Regarding a missed INDIA bloc meeting, Banerjee reassured that TMC remains committed to the alliance, attributing the absence to the MPs' engagement with Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil. Priority, he asserted, is on addressing issues affecting the people of Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)