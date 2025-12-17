Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee Asserts TMC's Strength Without Congress in Bengal Elections

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee stated his party doesn't require Congress to win West Bengal elections, yet remains part of the INDIA bloc. He noted that any alliance decision rests with Mamata Banerjee. Emphasizing self-reliance, the TMC focuses on Bengal's development and confirms ongoing INDIA bloc inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:49 IST
Abhishek Banerjee Asserts TMC's Strength Without Congress in Bengal Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), affirmed that his party does not need the Congress to secure election victories in West Bengal, but it continues to be part of the INDIA bloc. This assertion came during a media interaction on Wednesday.

Banerjee explained that any decision regarding a possible alliance with the Congress would be made by the TMC's supremo, Mamata Banerjee. He emphasized TMC's self-sufficiency, highlighting past successes in various elections without needing Congress's support.

Regarding a missed INDIA bloc meeting, Banerjee reassured that TMC remains committed to the alliance, attributing the absence to the MPs' engagement with Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil. Priority, he asserted, is on addressing issues affecting the people of Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025