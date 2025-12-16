Left Menu

Controversy Over Voter Deletions in Bhabanipur Sparks TMC Action

The TMC is undertaking fresh scrutiny of deleted voters in Bhabanipur after 45,000 names were removed from draft rolls, affecting nearly 21.7% of the electorate. The party demands physical verification of each case and will support voters through the verification process, amid significant deletions across south Kolkata.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:26 IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is actively addressing voter deletion concerns in Bhabanipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's assembly constituency. Party booth-level agents will verify the recent removal of almost 45,000 voter names from draft electoral rolls.

The deletions, part of the Special Summary Revision (SIR) exercise, impacted approximately 21.7% of the constituency's electorate. The TMC expressed dismay that numerous voters had been categorized as 'dead', 'shifted', or 'absent' by the Election Commission, prompting fresh scrutiny of each case.

Party leaders have instructed that no legitimate voter be omitted without thorough verification. They emphasized assisting affected individuals through continued 'May I Help You' camps and local support. The review follows widespread deletions in south Kolkata, with several key constituencies witnessing significant declines in voter counts.

