Controversy Over Voter Deletions in Bhabanipur Sparks TMC Action

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is actively addressing voter deletion concerns in Bhabanipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's assembly constituency. Party booth-level agents will verify the recent removal of almost 45,000 voter names from draft electoral rolls.

The deletions, part of the Special Summary Revision (SIR) exercise, impacted approximately 21.7% of the constituency's electorate. The TMC expressed dismay that numerous voters had been categorized as 'dead', 'shifted', or 'absent' by the Election Commission, prompting fresh scrutiny of each case.

Party leaders have instructed that no legitimate voter be omitted without thorough verification. They emphasized assisting affected individuals through continued 'May I Help You' camps and local support. The review follows widespread deletions in south Kolkata, with several key constituencies witnessing significant declines in voter counts.

