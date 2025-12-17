Controversy Erupts Over VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament in Turmoil

In a heated discussion in Parliament, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien publicly accused the government of hastily pushing through the VB-G RAM G Bill, designed to replace the current MGNREGA scheme. Concerns are mounting over the bill's proposal to omit Mahatma Gandhi's name from the rural employment law.

The controversy flared during a session in the Lok Sabha as opposition parties demanded the bill be sent to a Parliamentary panel before debate proceeds. According to O'Brien, no allotted time has been given in the Rajya Sabha to address the contentious Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, criticizing the government's approach as undermining democratic processes.

Describing the bill as both anti-poor and anti-federal, O'Brien and other opposition members argue that implementing the proposal without thorough scrutiny mocks the legislative process. With the bill proposing 125 days of wage employment annually to rural households, the opposition stresses the urgency for wider consultation due to its potential impact on rural livelihoods.

