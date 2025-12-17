Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament in Turmoil

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien criticizes the government's rush to pass the VB-G RAM G Bill, aiming to replace MGNREGA and remove Mahatma Gandhi's name from rural employment law. The bill faces opposition for being anti-poor and anti-federal, and calls to send it to a Parliamentary panel intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:51 IST
Controversy Erupts Over VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament in Turmoil
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated discussion in Parliament, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien publicly accused the government of hastily pushing through the VB-G RAM G Bill, designed to replace the current MGNREGA scheme. Concerns are mounting over the bill's proposal to omit Mahatma Gandhi's name from the rural employment law.

The controversy flared during a session in the Lok Sabha as opposition parties demanded the bill be sent to a Parliamentary panel before debate proceeds. According to O'Brien, no allotted time has been given in the Rajya Sabha to address the contentious Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, criticizing the government's approach as undermining democratic processes.

Describing the bill as both anti-poor and anti-federal, O'Brien and other opposition members argue that implementing the proposal without thorough scrutiny mocks the legislative process. With the bill proposing 125 days of wage employment annually to rural households, the opposition stresses the urgency for wider consultation due to its potential impact on rural livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025