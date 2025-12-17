Left Parties Protest VB-G RAM-G Bill, Demand MGNREGA Retention
Left parties have called for a protest on December 22 against the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, which seeks to replace MGNREGA. They argue it changes the scheme's core and limits employment rights, while failing to allocate sufficient funds.
The Left parties announced a nationwide protest on December 22, urging the government to withdraw the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill.
In a unified statement, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Revolutionary Socialist Party, and All India Forward Bloc criticized the Bill, labeling it an affront to Mahatma Gandhi's legacy and a shift from the original MGNREGA law.
They argued the Bill reduces employment rights and absolves the government of adequate fund allocation responsibilities, demanding a reinstatement of the existing law with at least 200 days of guaranteed work.
