Karnataka Seeks Vehicle Policy Relaxation for Government Fleets
Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy has requested exemptions from the vehicle scrappage policy for certain state-owned vehicles. Similar to Tamil Nadu’s successful plea, the state seeks to extend the life of vehicles in good condition, especially emergency service vehicles, while awaiting a decision from the Centre.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy, has approached the Centre seeking exemptions under the vehicle scrappage policy for certain state-owned vehicles that remain in operationally sound condition.
In the Legislative Council, Reddy highlighted that Tamil Nadu had previously received similar exemptions, boosting optimism for Karnataka's request to conserve crucial service vehicles like those used in fire services.
The minister detailed current efforts to streamline the scrapping of over-aged government vehicles, while emphasizing impending discussions regarding the regulation of private vehicles older than 15 years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
