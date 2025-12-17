Left Menu

BJP's Tamil Nadu Campaign: A Strategic Push

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran's statewide tour ends on January 9, potentially with Prime Minister Modi or Home Minister Shah participating in a meeting. The BJP claims readiness for the upcoming state Assembly elections, criticizing the DMK government's performance on economic and law and order issues.

The Tamil Nadu BJP's statewide tour led by president Nainar Nagenthran is set to conclude on January 9. The tour might see the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting.

Nainar Nagenthran told reporters that the Tamil Nadu BJP is fully prepared for elections, even if they were to occur imminently, arguing that the public has turned away from the ruling DMK amidst rising living costs, crime, and governance issues.

The state Assembly elections are scheduled for early next year. Nagenthran accused the DMK of raising taxes and failing on handling sexual violence. He also announced the appointment of Piyush Goel, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Muralidharan Mohan as central observers for the elections, with arrival expected on December 23.

