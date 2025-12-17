Left Menu

Thangam Thennarasu Criticizes VB-G RAM G Bill as Tamil Nadu's Economy Soars

Tamil Nadu's Minister Thangam Thennarasu criticized the Union government's proposed changes to rural employment policies, which may shift financial burdens onto states. Despite this, Tamil Nadu's economy thrives, showing significant growth in GSDP and manufacturing. Initiatives are underway to achieve a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030.

Thangam Thennarasu
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, has voiced criticism against the Union government's plans to modify rural employment schemes, accusing it of shifting the financial burden onto state governments. The changes, seen as a potential replacement for MGNREGA, have raised concern among state leaders, particularly in opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has reported considerable economic growth, with its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) rising significantly. The state government, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, aims to achieve a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030, leveraging new industrial policies under the 'Dravidian Model' government.

Key sectors, including manufacturing and services, have demonstrated robust growth, contributing significantly to the GSDP. Export strategies are being emphasized, with a notable increase in electronics exports. The government maintains a focus on fiscal management, ensuring the fiscal deficit remains within recommended limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

