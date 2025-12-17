Left Menu

Migrants in the UK to Face 'Harmful' Migration Rule Overhaul

A leading UK charity campaigns against Home Office plans to extend migrants' settlement rights qualification to 10 years. The Work Rights Centre warns proposed changes will penalize low earners and boost exploitation. Migrants urge government consultation objections before April 2024 implementation.

The UK's Work Rights Centre has voiced strong opposition to the Home Office's recent proposition to extend the qualifying period for migrants seeking settlement rights to ten years. Unveiled by UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, the proposed 'earned settlement model' significantly alters the current five-year qualifying period.

Critics argue that these changes disproportionately affect low-to-middle-income migrants, refugees, and care workers, effectively extending their already prolonged wait for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR). Not only does this undermine trust in the immigration system, but it also increases the potential for exploitation, alleges the Work Rights Centre.

The revamped proposal impacts an estimated 1.6 million people waiting for ILR between 2026 and 2030. Though designed to curb net migration figures, the plan has ignited widespread debate about fairness and its implications for societal cohesion, urging citizens to participate in government consultation discussions.

