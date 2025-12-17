Crisis in Central Nigeria: Church Attack and Rising Insecurity

In a concerning escalation of violence, gunmen have abducted 13 worshippers from First ECWA church in Kogi state, central Nigeria, highlighting the region's rising insecurity.

Kogi Information Commissioner Kingsley Fanwo reported that the attack, occurring on Sunday, led to a confrontation between the gunmen and local hunters, resulting in four attackers killed and several wounded. Efforts by security forces continue as they track the fleeing kidnappers.

This incident is part of an alarming trend of abductions in the area, drawing scrutiny from international leaders like U.S. President Donald Trump and increasing pressure on the Nigerian government to prioritize security.

