Left Menu

Crisis in Central Nigeria: Church Attack and Rising Insecurity

Gunmen abducted 13 worshippers from a church in Kogi state, central Nigeria. The attack is part of a pattern of increased insecurity in the region, prompting government action and international attention. Security forces are actively pursuing the kidnappers to rescue hostages and restore safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:26 IST
Crisis in Central Nigeria: Church Attack and Rising Insecurity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerning escalation of violence, gunmen have abducted 13 worshippers from First ECWA church in Kogi state, central Nigeria, highlighting the region's rising insecurity.

Kogi Information Commissioner Kingsley Fanwo reported that the attack, occurring on Sunday, led to a confrontation between the gunmen and local hunters, resulting in four attackers killed and several wounded. Efforts by security forces continue as they track the fleeing kidnappers.

This incident is part of an alarming trend of abductions in the area, drawing scrutiny from international leaders like U.S. President Donald Trump and increasing pressure on the Nigerian government to prioritize security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025