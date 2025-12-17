Left Menu

Inside the Turmoil: Susie Wiles on Trump, Epstein, and Policy Battles

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles discusses internal conflicts within the Trump administration on issues like immigration and tariffs. She questions the handling of the Epstein files and describes Elon Musk's dismantling of USAID. Wiles also comments on the Trump administration's pursuit of retribution against political adversaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 00:14 IST
Internal discord within the Trump administration has been laid bare by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in a series of interviews, as reported by Vanity Fair. Among the controversial topics she touched on were immigration enforcement, government downsizing, and the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Wiles, the first female Chief of Staff, characterized President Trump as someone with "an alcoholic's personality," highlighting his penchant for retribution when dealing with perceived foes. She also criticized actions by political figures such as Attorney General Pam Bondi and billionaire Elon Musk in their roles during the administration.

These revelations delve into the friction over policy decisions, like the deployment of trade tariffs and how deportations should be conducted. Wiles expressed frustration over Musk's restructuring of USAID and discussed Trump's motivations, including actions taken against New York's Attorney General. Her comments provide a glimpse into the complex and, at times, contentious decision-making processes of the Trump era.

