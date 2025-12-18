Controversial Exit: Dan Bongino Leaves FBI Amidst Turbulence

Dan Bongino, the FBI's Deputy Director, has announced that he will resign from his position next month. His departure marks the end of a brief yet contentious tenure characterized by his clashes with the Justice Department over the handling of Jeffrey Epstein files.

This high-profile resignation is among the most notable of the Trump administration and comes amidst criticism of FBI Director Kash Patel for personal use of a government plane and contentious social media activity. Bongino had been an unusual choice for the FBI's No. 2 position, traditionally held by a career agent.

Appointed by President Donald Trump, Bongino was previously a popular podcast host with no FBI experience. His tenure saw him reconcile his law enforcement role with his past provocative claims and promotion of conspiracy theories, including those related to Epstein's case.

(With inputs from agencies.)