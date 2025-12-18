Left Menu

USTR Greer Outlines Strategy for EU Tech Dispute

In a CNBC interview, USTR official Greer discusses ongoing European Union tech dispute, citing Section 301 as a potential solution. Highlighting international investment growth, he mentions contingency plans if Supreme Court's tariff decision is unfavorable.

In a recent interview with CNBC, U.S. Trade Representative Greer addressed the ongoing tech dispute with the European Union. He highlighted Section 301 as a tool under consideration for resolving the issue.

Greer expressed optimism about the influx of international investment into the United States, marking significant progress in the nation's economic landscape.

Furthermore, he assured that plans are in place should the Supreme Court's upcoming tariff ruling not align with current strategies, ensuring readiness for any scenario.

