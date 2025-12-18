Left Menu

West Bengal's Remarkable Rise: A Decade of Minority Empowerment

West Bengal has seen significant growth in its Minority Affairs budget under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with a tenfold increase since 2010-11. The state leads in minority scholarships and infrastructure projects, promoting education and self-employment for minorities. Urdu has gained official language status in certain areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-12-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 15:49 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a monumental increase in the state Minority Affairs plan budget, marking a tenfold rise since 2010-11. This development, highlighted on Minority Rights Day, reflects the Trinamool Congress's commitment to minority development and rights protection.

The state, which ranks first in India for minority scholarships, has aided over 4.85 crore students through the 'Aikyashree' scheme, involving an investment exceeding Rs 10,200 crore. Educational loans up to Rs 30 lakh are available for higher studies, and the 'Medhashree' scheme supports minority and OBC students.

Banerjee also emphasized the Multi-Sectoral Development Programme's success, with over Rs 4,500 crore spent on infrastructure in minority areas. Notable achievements include the establishment of English-medium madrasas, infrastructural development, and official status for the Urdu language in selected regions.

