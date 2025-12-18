Left Menu

Tragedy in Beawar: Mother's Desperate Leap

In Rajasthan's Beawar district, a domestic dispute led a woman named Sumitra to jump into a well with her five children. Tragically, her one-year-old twin sons drowned, while the other three children were rescued with injuries. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

A heart-wrenching incident came to light in Rajasthan's Beawar district, where a woman, Sumitra, in a moment of desperation, jumped into a well with her five children following a domestic dispute. The tragic event left her one-year-old twin sons dead, while three others sustained injuries.

The incident occurred in Jhutha village within the Raipur Marwar area. Villagers managed to rescue Sumitra and three of her children, but unfortunately, the twins, Naru and Prem, could not be saved. Assistant Sub-Inspector Kailash Nayak reported that Sumitra's drastic action followed an argument with her sister-in-law.

Her husband, Bhakar Ram, was not present at the time, as he was in Beawar. The couple has been married for nine years, and now a case has been registered as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

