Showdown in Haryana: Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion
Haryana Assembly is set to debate a no-confidence motion by Congress against the BJP government. The motion was admitted by Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and is scheduled for discussion. Opposition leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused BJP of electoral misconduct, while BJP holds the majority in the assembly.
In a bold political maneuver, the Haryana Assembly is gearing up for a no-confidence motion debate against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
Speaker Harvinder Kalyan confirmed the motion, brought by the main opposition party, Congress, will be discussed on Friday. This move follows allegations from Opposition Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who accuses the BJP of manipulating votes to secure their government.
The BJP, who formed a majority in the 90-member house last year, faces this challenge amid claims of electoral malpractice. Previously, similar attempts by Congress failed, highlighting the political tension in the state.
