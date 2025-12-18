Left Menu

Showdown in Haryana: Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion

Haryana Assembly is set to debate a no-confidence motion by Congress against the BJP government. The motion was admitted by Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and is scheduled for discussion. Opposition leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused BJP of electoral misconduct, while BJP holds the majority in the assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:52 IST
In a bold political maneuver, the Haryana Assembly is gearing up for a no-confidence motion debate against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Speaker Harvinder Kalyan confirmed the motion, brought by the main opposition party, Congress, will be discussed on Friday. This move follows allegations from Opposition Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who accuses the BJP of manipulating votes to secure their government.

The BJP, who formed a majority in the 90-member house last year, faces this challenge amid claims of electoral malpractice. Previously, similar attempts by Congress failed, highlighting the political tension in the state.

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

