Arrests at London Protest: The Call to 'Globalise the Intifada'

In London, authorities have apprehended two people for calling for an 'intifada' during a pro-Palestinian rally. This follows a newly stringent approach to hate speech laws after a deadly incident at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia.

The arrests occurred shortly after London's and Manchester's police forces initiated a crackdown on protest slogans like 'globalise the intifada.' While intended by demonstrators to symbolize global opposition to the Gaza conflict, the phrase is seen by Jewish communities as inciting violence, linked to an attack that claimed 15 lives in Sydney.

A joint police statement underscored the gravity of 'words and consequences,' emphasizing heightened vigilance post-attacks in Bondi Beach and a Manchester synagogue. The crackdown led to the arrests of two individuals for racially aggravated charges and another person for obstructing the process outside the Ministry of Justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)