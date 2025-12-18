Nampally Court Bomb Threat Declared a Hoax
A bomb threat emailed to the Nampally criminal court complex led to an evacuation and a police search. After thorough checks by the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs, the threat was declared a hoax. An investigation is ongoing, officials confirmed.
The Nampally criminal court was evacuated following a bomb threat received via email, which police later confirmed as a hoax. Security protocols were immediately put in place ensuring the safe evacuation of staff and visitors.
Police, accompanied by bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs, executed detailed searches of the complex. However, the search revealed no explosive devices or suspicious items, a senior officer shared.
Although the threat was unfounded, authorities have launched an investigation to identify the source of the email and ensure future safety.
