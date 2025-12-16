Electoral Earthquake: West Bengal's Voter List Faces Massive Overhaul
West Bengal's electoral landscape is undergoing a monumental shift with over 58 lakh names struck off from voter rolls. This action, intended to clear up duplication and errors, has heightened political tensions and reshaped voter dynamics ahead of the 2026 assembly polls. Key affected areas span from urban hubs to border districts.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal's Electoral Commission has introduced significant changes to the state's voter rolls, leading to an unprecedented reduction of over 58 lakh names. The updated electoral rolls show the electorate size decreasing from about 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore, primarily due to deaths, migrations, and duplications.
The deletions have sparked political tremors across the state, especially in north Bengal. In districts such as Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar, significant numbers of voters have been removed, impacting both TMC and BJP-held seats. Key constituencies in Muslim-majority areas near the Bangladesh border also faced large-scale deletions.
Political leaders have reacted strongly to the changes, with accusations of past electoral manipulations and fraud surfacing. The reshuffling of voters is expected to redefine political strategies as the 2026 assembly elections approach, with both major parties recalibrating their approaches to the evolving electorate.
ALSO READ
TMC Steps Up Scrutiny in Bhabanipur Amid Voter Deletions
Controversy Over Voter Deletions in Bhabanipur Sparks TMC Action
Governor Holds Back on TMC Resignations Amid Messi Event Controversy
Aroop Biswas wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking to be relieved of Sports department responsibilities: TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.
TMC Councillor 'Declared Dead' Protests at Crematorium: A Tale of Electoral Roll Chaos