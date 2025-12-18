Left Menu

Parliamentary Uproar Over Renaming Rural Employment Guarantee Bill Sparks Debate

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the opposition for their alleged disorderly conduct in Parliament during discussions on renaming the rural employment guarantee bill. The opposition opposed changing the act's name, viewing it as disrespectful to its original spirit. Chouhan condemned the protests as undermining democratic traditions.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday criticized opposition parties for their conduct in Parliament, which he described as disgraceful, during the debate on the rural employment guarantee bill.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Chouhan questioned the opposition's objection to renaming the legislation to The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill.

He condemned the actions of Congress and INDI bloc MPs, claiming their protests over removing the original name, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, disrespected democracy and were akin to 'goondaraj'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

