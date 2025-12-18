Madrasa Cleric Accused of Rape and Threat in Shocking Incident

A madrasa cleric stands accused of raping a 14-year-old female student and issuing death threats, according to police reports.

The incident reportedly took place on December 12 in the Rupaidiha district. An FIR filed on Wednesday highlights the severe allegations against Maulana Salman, as stated by the authorities.

Sources say the suspect allegedly lured the girl to his room on the pretext of cleaning and then assaulted her, using the lack of other students present to his advantage. Legal action under the POCSO Act is underway as the accused remains in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)