AAP Triumphs in Punjab Rural Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has achieved a landmark victory in the Punjab rural body elections, capturing 63% of the zila parishad zones and 54% of the panchayat samiti zones. The ruling party's commanding win reflects widespread support among rural voters for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration.

According to Thursday's official results, the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) trailed behind, securing second and third places respectively. AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal celebrated the win as evidence of a favorable public mandate for AAP's policies, including anti-drug efforts and infrastructure improvements.

Despite accusations from the opposition, including the Congress, of electoral misconduct, Kejriwal insisted that the elections were conducted fairly. The results demonstrate significant challenges posed to opposition parties, with AAP dominating the rural political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)