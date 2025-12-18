AAP Triumphs in Punjab Rural Elections
The Aam Aadmi Party achieved a decisive victory in Punjab's rural body elections, winning a majority of zila parishads and panchayat samitis. AAP's success was attributed to popular support for Bhagwant Mann's government. Despite accusations of unfair play, the polls suggested a strong preference for AAP in rural areas.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has achieved a landmark victory in the Punjab rural body elections, capturing 63% of the zila parishad zones and 54% of the panchayat samiti zones. The ruling party's commanding win reflects widespread support among rural voters for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration.
According to Thursday's official results, the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) trailed behind, securing second and third places respectively. AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal celebrated the win as evidence of a favorable public mandate for AAP's policies, including anti-drug efforts and infrastructure improvements.
Despite accusations from the opposition, including the Congress, of electoral misconduct, Kejriwal insisted that the elections were conducted fairly. The results demonstrate significant challenges posed to opposition parties, with AAP dominating the rural political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- elections
- AAP
- rural
- body
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Congress
- Bhagwant Mann
- SAD
- victory
ALSO READ
Karnataka Political Clash: BJP vs Congress Over Corruption Allegations
Trinamool Congress Accuses Government Over 'Mockery' of Parliament
Assam's Political Landscape: BJP's Future Moves and Congress's Long-Term Strategy
Congress Sweeps Telangana Gram Panchayat Elections
Congress Clinches Major Victory in Telangana Panchayat Elections