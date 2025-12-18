Left Menu

Temple Sanctity Breached: AIADMK Banners Stir Controversy

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) announced legal action against individuals for displaying AIADMK leaders' banners near the sacred Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, violating temple norms. The banners, linked to political ambitions for 2026, featured prominent leaders and caused a social media stir. TTD emphasized preserving the temple's sanctity.

Tirupati | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:58 IST
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to pursue legal action following the display of political banners by some individuals from Tamil Nadu near the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple. The images featured AIADMK leaders, a move deemed in violation of TTD's regulations.

The controversy erupted when a video began circulating on social media, depicting two individuals unveiling a banner. It claimed, with the blessings of the deity, the AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami would ascend to power in the 2026 Assembly elections. The display included images of notable figures like former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, exacerbating the situation.

Displaying political symbols within temple grounds contradicts TTD rules designed to uphold the shrine's sanctity. Apart from erecting the banners, the offenders further aggravated the situation by creating and posting videos online. In response, TTD reiterated its stance on safeguarding the temple's decorum through stringent measures against any such disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

