Akhilesh Yadav Challenges Electoral Irregularities in UP

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, has accused local officials of irregularities in Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls revision, demanding intervention from the Election Commission. Allegations include improper deletions and political interference, with calls for transparent oversight and adherence to existing guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucernevalley | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:00 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has made serious accusations against the ongoing revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, citing irregularities and breaches of Election Commission norms. In a memorandum to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Yadav highlighted procedural violations by local officials.

Yadav alleged that oral instructions were given to manipulate the electoral roll, particularly targeting overseas voters by demanding unnecessary Form 6A submissions. He referenced a case in Rampur where an elderly woman faced charges for correct information due to her sons working abroad. Such actions contradict EC guidelines, according to Yadav's assertions.

The memorandum further accused the government of politically motivated directives during the Special Intensive Revision process, aimed at skewing voter lists in favor of the ruling party. Yadav urged the Election Commission to intervene to maintain the integrity of the electoral process and ensure transparent practices in the revision exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

