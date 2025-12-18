Akhilesh Yadav Challenges Electoral Irregularities in UP

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has made serious accusations against the ongoing revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, citing irregularities and breaches of Election Commission norms. In a memorandum to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Yadav highlighted procedural violations by local officials.

Yadav alleged that oral instructions were given to manipulate the electoral roll, particularly targeting overseas voters by demanding unnecessary Form 6A submissions. He referenced a case in Rampur where an elderly woman faced charges for correct information due to her sons working abroad. Such actions contradict EC guidelines, according to Yadav's assertions.

The memorandum further accused the government of politically motivated directives during the Special Intensive Revision process, aimed at skewing voter lists in favor of the ruling party. Yadav urged the Election Commission to intervene to maintain the integrity of the electoral process and ensure transparent practices in the revision exercise.

