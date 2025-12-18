Actors Stand United: AI Scans Face Backlash

British film and television performers have made a decisive stand against the growing use of digital body scans, demanding stronger protections against potential misuse of artificial intelligence, as per the actors' union, Equity.

The union reported a 99.6% agreement from its members to oppose these scans unless their terms improve, indicating a significant mandate for negotiations with the UK's production trade body, PACT. This move raises concerns about potential disruptions, as the industry heavily relies on these actors.

The situation mirrors a similar dispute in the United States, where a costly strike by SAG-AFTRA emphasized the need for consent and fair compensation in AI applications. The British Film Commission is now involved to mediate a resolution.

