Actors Stand United: AI Scans Face Backlash

British film and television performers overwhelmingly reject digital body scans without stronger AI protections. Union Equity warns of potential strike impacting UK productions. This highlights global concerns about AI's impact on the entertainment industry, reflecting similar U.S. issues resolved after SAG-AFTRA's 2023 strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:45 IST
British film and television performers have made a decisive stand against the growing use of digital body scans, demanding stronger protections against potential misuse of artificial intelligence, as per the actors' union, Equity.

The union reported a 99.6% agreement from its members to oppose these scans unless their terms improve, indicating a significant mandate for negotiations with the UK's production trade body, PACT. This move raises concerns about potential disruptions, as the industry heavily relies on these actors.

The situation mirrors a similar dispute in the United States, where a costly strike by SAG-AFTRA emphasized the need for consent and fair compensation in AI applications. The British Film Commission is now involved to mediate a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

