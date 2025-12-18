Karnataka Political Clash: BJP vs Congress Over Corruption Allegations

The political storm in Karnataka intensifies as BJP state president B Y Vijayendra levels serious corruption allegations against the Congress government. He claims that since coming to power, the Congress has prioritized looting state coffers to satisfy party high command over addressing developmental needs.

Hitting back, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has accused Vijayendra of deflecting blame and labeled him as the 'king of collection,' holding him responsible for tarnishing his father B S Yediyurappa's reputation. Shivakumar challenged Vijayendra to present concrete evidence in the Assembly rather than making public claims.

In the wake of these allegations, Vijayendra has criticized the current government's lack of development work and highlighted serious charges against Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda involving illegal land usurpation. The ongoing conflict is set against the backdrop of the winter session of the state legislature, spotlighting the deep divides in Karnataka's politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)