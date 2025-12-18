Tamil Nadu's Fierce Opposition to New Rural Employment Bill

The Tamil Nadu government has firmly opposed the Centre's proposed VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, describing it as detrimental to rural livelihoods. Concerns were expressed by Chief Minister M K Stalin to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who highlighted the potential financial burden on states and the erasure of Gandhian principles.

Stalin's letter underscores the importance of the current MGNREGA, which ensures employment rights for millions of rural households. He points out the state's effective implementation since 2006, generating over 30 crore person-days of employment annually, benefiting economically weaker communities, particularly during lengthy non-rainy periods.

The CM argues that while the Bill proposes increasing guaranteed employment to 125 days, other provisions compromise the essence of MGNREGA. These include a shift to supply-driven allocations and a new 60:40 funding pattern, imposing fiscal challenges on states. Stalin calls for retaining MGNREGA with positive amendments, promoting decentralization and demand-driven employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)