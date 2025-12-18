Stalin Criticizes BJP for Rural Employment Scheme Changes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has taken a strong stance against the BJP-led Union government's proposed changes to the rural employment guarantee scheme, stating they undermine poor people's livelihoods.

Stalin accuses AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami of aligning with the Centre, rather than defending the public interest.

MDMK's Vaiko has announced a protest to combat these initiatives, which are seen as convoluting the original scheme named after Mahatma Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)