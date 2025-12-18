Stalin Criticizes BJP for Rural Employment Scheme Changes
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticizes the BJP-led Union government for proposed changes to the rural employment guarantee scheme. Accusing AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami of siding with the Centre, Stalin argues that these changes undermine the livelihoods of the poor. MDMK’s Vaiko announces protests against the changes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has taken a strong stance against the BJP-led Union government's proposed changes to the rural employment guarantee scheme, stating they undermine poor people's livelihoods.
Stalin accuses AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami of aligning with the Centre, rather than defending the public interest.
MDMK's Vaiko has announced a protest to combat these initiatives, which are seen as convoluting the original scheme named after Mahatma Gandhi.
