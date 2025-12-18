Brazen Heists at Bihar's Sacred Shrines: A Tale of Lost Treasures

Bihar witnessed audacious thefts as jewellery vanished from two temples, including the renowned Thawe temple, police confirmed. Security footage captured two masked men stealing a gold crown and necklace, totaling approximately 500 grams, from the revered shrine.

Superintendent of Police Avdhesh Dixit revealed that the robbers used a ladder to infiltrate the temple's sanctum sanctorum. The theft, occurring despite a police post, prompted an investigation into potential negligence by on-duty personnel.

Similarly, thieves looted the Dharmnath temple in Saran district, seizing gold ornaments and donation boxes. Investigations are underway, with officials prioritizing apprehension of the perpetrators, according to the local police statement.