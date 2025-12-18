Left Menu

Telangana Congress Rallies Against Alleged Political Vendetta

The Telangana Congress organized state-wide protests against the NDA government, accusing it of political vendetta in the National Herald case. Led by state leaders, including B Mahesh Kumar Goud, the protests aimed to highlight what they claim are false cases against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:19 IST
Telangana Congress Rallies Against Alleged Political Vendetta
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of dissent, the Telangana Congress staged protests across several locations in the state, condemning what they alleged to be the NDA government's vendetta politics concerning the National Herald case.

State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, alongside AICC's party affairs incharge Meenakshi Natarajan and numerous party workers, attempted to lead a march from Gandhi Bhavan, the state Congress headquarters, to the BJP office. However, their plans were thwarted by police intervention.

Speaking to the press, Goud claimed the NDA government is unjustly targeting Congress figures Sonia and Rahul Gandhi with false legal cases. He highlighted that the court dismissed the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The Congress plans to bring the alleged harassment against the Gandhis to public attention, staging protests in Karimnagar, Sangareddy town, and other areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025