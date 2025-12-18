Telangana Congress Rallies Against Alleged Political Vendetta
The Telangana Congress organized state-wide protests against the NDA government, accusing it of political vendetta in the National Herald case. Led by state leaders, including B Mahesh Kumar Goud, the protests aimed to highlight what they claim are false cases against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.
In a show of dissent, the Telangana Congress staged protests across several locations in the state, condemning what they alleged to be the NDA government's vendetta politics concerning the National Herald case.
State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, alongside AICC's party affairs incharge Meenakshi Natarajan and numerous party workers, attempted to lead a march from Gandhi Bhavan, the state Congress headquarters, to the BJP office. However, their plans were thwarted by police intervention.
Speaking to the press, Goud claimed the NDA government is unjustly targeting Congress figures Sonia and Rahul Gandhi with false legal cases. He highlighted that the court dismissed the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The Congress plans to bring the alleged harassment against the Gandhis to public attention, staging protests in Karimnagar, Sangareddy town, and other areas.
