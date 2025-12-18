U.S. Condemns Detention of Officials in South Africa Over Afrikaner Support

The United States has sharply criticized South Africa following the brief detention of two American officials who were in the country supporting the Afrikaner minority group. The officials, affiliated with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, were apprehended and subsequently released, according to both USCIS and an inside source.

Despite claims from South Africa's home affairs ministry that no American officials were officially arrested, they did announce the arrest and impending deportation of seven Kenyan nationals allegedly involved in processing U.S. refugee applications. The situation has resulted in escalating tensions between the two nations.

The U.S. State Department has vehemently condemned the actions, labeling them as harassment, particularly after the leak of U.S. officials' passport details. The Trump administration is particularly focused on aiding Afrikaners, claimed to be racially persecuted—a point strongly contested by South Africa's government.

