U.S. Condemns Detention of Officials in South Africa Over Afrikaner Support
The United States has condemned South Africa for detaining two U.S. officials who were aiding the Afrikaner minority. The officials were later released, but tensions remain high as the U.S. claims their passport information was improperly released. South Africa denies accusations of racial persecution.
The United States has sharply criticized South Africa following the brief detention of two American officials who were in the country supporting the Afrikaner minority group. The officials, affiliated with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, were apprehended and subsequently released, according to both USCIS and an inside source.
Despite claims from South Africa's home affairs ministry that no American officials were officially arrested, they did announce the arrest and impending deportation of seven Kenyan nationals allegedly involved in processing U.S. refugee applications. The situation has resulted in escalating tensions between the two nations.
The U.S. State Department has vehemently condemned the actions, labeling them as harassment, particularly after the leak of U.S. officials' passport details. The Trump administration is particularly focused on aiding Afrikaners, claimed to be racially persecuted—a point strongly contested by South Africa's government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- South Africa
- detention
- Afrikaners
- humanitarian
- refugee
- Trump
- racial persecution
- passport
- USCIS
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Renaming Kennedy Center to Include Trump
Ensuring American Lunar Ascendancy: Trump's Second Term Space Vision
From Service to Candidacy: Former Federal Employees Challenge Trump's Influence
Barham Salih Elected as New UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Barham Salih Becomes First Middle Eastern UN Refugee Chief Since 1970s