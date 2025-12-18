Left Menu

Ukraine-U.S. Fund Set to Boost Mineral Ventures

The Ukraine-U.S. reconstruction fund has finalized its asset policies and is preparing to evaluate investment opportunities by 2026. Focus areas include critical minerals extraction, energy development, and maritime infrastructure. The fund gives the U.S. preferential access to Ukrainian mineral projects in exchange for investment to bolster Ukraine’s defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-12-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 23:01 IST
Ukraine-U.S. Fund Set to Boost Mineral Ventures
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukraine-U.S. reconstruction fund, a key aspect of the minerals deal signed between the two nations in April, is moving towards operational status with its asset policies now approved. The U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced that the fund's second meeting achieved the final consensus needed for this progress.

Investment opportunities will be examined starting in 2026, with the fund's focus areas including critical minerals extraction, energy development, and improvements in maritime infrastructure. This strategic partnership offers the U.S. preferential access to Ukrainian mineral projects, aimed at bolstering Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Notably, a U.S. delegation conducted site consultations in Ukraine during autumn, exploring potentially valuable projects. Ukraine possesses substantial deposits of 22 out of 34 minerals vital for EU industries like defense and green energy, although these sites require further assessment and financing for full development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025