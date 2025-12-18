Ukraine-U.S. Fund Set to Boost Mineral Ventures

The Ukraine-U.S. reconstruction fund, a key aspect of the minerals deal signed between the two nations in April, is moving towards operational status with its asset policies now approved. The U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced that the fund's second meeting achieved the final consensus needed for this progress.

Investment opportunities will be examined starting in 2026, with the fund's focus areas including critical minerals extraction, energy development, and improvements in maritime infrastructure. This strategic partnership offers the U.S. preferential access to Ukrainian mineral projects, aimed at bolstering Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Notably, a U.S. delegation conducted site consultations in Ukraine during autumn, exploring potentially valuable projects. Ukraine possesses substantial deposits of 22 out of 34 minerals vital for EU industries like defense and green energy, although these sites require further assessment and financing for full development.

(With inputs from agencies.)