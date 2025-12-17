Left Menu

Belgium's Highest Court Upholds Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi to India

Belgium's Court of Cassation rejected Mehul Choksi's appeal against extradition to India, calling his claims of injustice, torture, and degrading treatment unfounded. The court reinforced a previous ruling that arrest warrants from Mumbai were enforceable, clearing the path for Choksi's extradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:26 IST
Belgium's Highest Court Upholds Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi to India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Court of Cassation in Belgium has dismissed the appeal by Mehul Choksi, dealing a blow to the fugitive diamantaire's efforts to avoid extradition to India.

According to the order released Wednesday, the court found no merit in Choksi's claims of facing unfair treatment or human rights violations upon returning to India.

This judgment reinforces earlier decisions by the Indictment Chamber of Antwerp Court, which adjudged that India's assurances of Choksi's safety were adequate, paving the way for his extradition to face trial in the thirteen-thousand-crore scam case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025