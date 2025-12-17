Belgium's Highest Court Upholds Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi to India
Belgium's Court of Cassation rejected Mehul Choksi's appeal against extradition to India, calling his claims of injustice, torture, and degrading treatment unfounded. The court reinforced a previous ruling that arrest warrants from Mumbai were enforceable, clearing the path for Choksi's extradition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:26 IST
- Country:
- India
The Court of Cassation in Belgium has dismissed the appeal by Mehul Choksi, dealing a blow to the fugitive diamantaire's efforts to avoid extradition to India.
According to the order released Wednesday, the court found no merit in Choksi's claims of facing unfair treatment or human rights violations upon returning to India.
This judgment reinforces earlier decisions by the Indictment Chamber of Antwerp Court, which adjudged that India's assurances of Choksi's safety were adequate, paving the way for his extradition to face trial in the thirteen-thousand-crore scam case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blaze Erupts at LIC India Regional Office
Sachin Tendulkar Hails India's Women's Blind Cricket Team: Champions of Resilience
Foggy Haze Stumps India-South Africa Cricket Match in Lucknow
Revolutionizing Passenger Experience: Free Wi-Fi and Enhanced Security at Indian Railways
Fog Plays Spoilsport: India vs South Africa T20 Called Off