Belgium's Highest Court Upholds Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi to India

The Court of Cassation in Belgium has dismissed the appeal by Mehul Choksi, dealing a blow to the fugitive diamantaire's efforts to avoid extradition to India.

According to the order released Wednesday, the court found no merit in Choksi's claims of facing unfair treatment or human rights violations upon returning to India.

This judgment reinforces earlier decisions by the Indictment Chamber of Antwerp Court, which adjudged that India's assurances of Choksi's safety were adequate, paving the way for his extradition to face trial in the thirteen-thousand-crore scam case.

