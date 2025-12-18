Left Menu

Delhi SHO Caught in Bribery Scandal: Investigation Continues

A Delhi station house officer (SHO) is under investigation for allegedly demanding bribes to advance a case. A resident accused the SHO of extorting Rs 35,000 via a subordinate police officer. Evidence, including CCTV footage, supports the allegations. Authorities have initiated an inquiry under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Updated: 18-12-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:07 IST
Delhi Police have launched an investigation into a station house officer (SHO) accused of soliciting bribes to progress an investigation, according to reports from Thursday.

A Gandhi Nagar resident claims the SHO demanded bribes between July 11 and July 31, with payments of Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 allegedly made through Head Constable Arvind.

The complainant has provided CCTV footage to substantiate the claims. A preliminary inquiry indicated a potential violation of the Prevention of Corruption Act, prompting the registration of a case on December 8. The investigation aims to clarify the officer's involvement and determine appropriate legal action.

