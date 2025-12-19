BMA’s Tough Border Measures Halt Crime as Holiday Travel Volumes Surge

South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA) says strengthened security operations across the country’s ports of entry are effectively stopping lawbreakers while ensuring the smooth movement of legitimate travellers and goods during the busy festive season.

The multi-layered security approach — intensified ahead of the peak travel period — is aimed at guaranteeing safe, efficient and coordinated border management as millions cross South Africa’s borders.

BMA on High Alert as Travel Volumes Rise

BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato said on Friday that daily traveller numbers continue to rise, and the authority remains fully mobilised to balance two priorities: enabling lawful travel and trade, and decisively preventing illegal activities.

The commissioner has been monitoring operations on the ground, confirming that processing systems remain stable and that all ports of entry are functioning without disruption.

Major Arrest After Interception at Kosi Bay

On 18 December 2025, BMA law enforcement officers at Kosi Bay made a significant breakthrough when they intercepted two Mozambican men attempting to enter South Africa in a silver Volvo S40.

A search of the vehicle uncovered:

46 Mozambican passports with fraudulent stamps , hidden under the boot mat,

R34 890 in cash, believed to be proceeds of illicit activity.

The suspects attempted to bribe officials using the same amount of money, but officers refused the bribe. Both men were arrested and charged with:

Fraud

Resisting arrest

Bribery

Dr Masiapato said the arrest reflects the BMA’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption and its commitment to disrupting transnational organised crime syndicates.

Over 700 Undocumented Travellers Intercepted

In a separate operation, BMA Border Guards intercepted 585 undocumented Zimbabwean nationals near the Groblers Bridge Port of Entry. They were leaving South Africa without travel documents and carrying goods that should have been declared at customs.

Additionally, 142 Basotho nationals were intercepted at Sani Pass for crossing without the required documents.

These operations highlight ongoing pressures along vulnerable sections of the borderline and the BMA’s expanded capacity to respond swiftly.

Temporary Suspension at Sendelingsdrift Due to Flooding

Operations at the Sendelingsdrift crossing between South Africa and Namibia have been temporarily suspended. Heavy rainfall has caused rising water levels, posing a danger to travellers and to the movement of the pontoon used for cross-border transit.

The BMA is monitoring the situation closely and will resume operations when conditions are safe.

Commissioner to Visit Maseru Bridge as Traffic Builds

Dr Masiapato is scheduled to be at the Maseru Bridge Port of Entry on Friday, where traveller movement is already increasing on both inbound and outbound routes. Despite the surge, the port remains stable, with adequate staffing levels and optimally functioning systems.

The BMA says these successful operations demonstrate the effectiveness of enhanced security measures and renewed focus on border integrity during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.