VB-G RAM G Bill: Modernizing Rural Employment Schemes
The BJP defends the VB-G RAM G Bill as a modernization effort rather than a removal of social safety nets, amid accusations from Rahul Gandhi. The new bill aims to enhance infrastructure and skill development in rural areas, replacing MGNREGA's existing framework with a focus on long-term village empowerment.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, the BJP clarified that the VB-G RAM G Bill, recently passed by Parliament, seeks to modernize existing social safety nets rather than dismantle them, countering accusations from Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.
Gandhi had criticized the bill for replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), labeling the new initiative as detrimental to rural rights and autonomy. He described the VB-G RAM G as a centrally controlled, rationed scheme that undermines the rights-based, demand-driven approach of MGNREGA.
Responding to the criticism, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya emphasized the bill's focus on combining employment with skills development, infrastructure, and accountability. He argued that the bill addresses MGNREGA's drawbacks, such as corruption and limited economic impact, by promoting self-reliance and sustainable village growth through projects directly contributing to local economies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
