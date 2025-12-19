ICGS Amulya Commissioned in Goa, Boosting India’s Indigenous Maritime Strength
Designed and built by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), the 51-metre patrol vessel marks a major milestone in India’s push towards indigenous defence manufacturing.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) commissioned ICGS Amulya—the third vessel in the new-generation Adamya-class Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) series—during a ceremony held in Goa on December 19, 2025. Designed and built by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), the 51-metre patrol vessel marks a major milestone in India’s push towards indigenous defence manufacturing.
With more than 60% indigenous components, the vessel—aptly named Amulya meaning priceless—reflects the country’s growing capabilities under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.
Modern Design, High Speed and Long-Endurance Capability
ICGS Amulya incorporates advanced design features aimed at improving:
-
Fuel efficiency
-
Operational endurance
-
Agility and rapid response
Powered by two 3000 KW diesel engines, the ship can reach speeds of 27 knots and sustain missions over 1,500 nautical miles, enabling deep penetration into India’s maritime zones and prolonged operational availability.
The vessel is equipped with:
-
Indigenous state-of-the-art weapons
-
Modern navigation and communication systems
-
High-performance manoeuvring technology
These capabilities enhance the ship’s ability to conduct missions across India’s vast coastline and beyond.
Mission Roles: Safeguarding the Eastern Seaboard
ICGS Amulya will undertake a diverse range of missions critical to national maritime security, including:
-
Maritime surveillance and interdiction
-
Search and Rescue (SAR) operations
-
Anti-smuggling and anti-poaching operations
-
Pollution response and environmental protection
The ship will be based at Paradip, Odisha, under the operational control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (North East).
Commanded by Commandant (JG) Anupam Singh, the vessel has a complement of 5 officers and 34 personnel.
Commissioning Ceremony Highlights India’s Growing Maritime Capacity
The vessel was formally commissioned by Shri Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary (IC), Ceremonial & CAO. The event was attended by senior officials from the ICG, representatives from the Central and State Governments, and Goa Shipyard Limited.
The commissioning of ICGS Amulya marks another significant step in the Coast Guard’s fleet expansion programme, enhancing India’s capability to secure its coastal borders, protect maritime trade routes, and respond swiftly to emerging threats.
As the Adamya-class series progresses, the ICG’s operational footprint will continue to strengthen, reinforcing India’s strategic presence in the region.