Sixth Session of 18th Lok Sabha Ends with 111% Productivity, 8 Bills Passed
Announcing the conclusion, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla informed that the House functioned for a total of 92 hours and 25 minutes, achieving an impressive 111% productivity.
- Country:
- India
The Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha, which began on 1 December 2025, concluded today with 15 sittings, marking a highly productive legislative period. Announcing the conclusion, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla informed that the House functioned for a total of 92 hours and 25 minutes, achieving an impressive 111% productivity.
Key Legislative Achievements
During the session:
-
10 Government Bills were introduced
-
8 Government Bills were passed
Bills Passed During the Session
-
Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025
-
Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025
-
Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025
-
Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025
-
Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025
-
Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025
-
Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025
-
Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB–G RAM G Bill, 2025
On 15 December 2025, after extensive discussions, voting on the Supplementary Demands for Grants – First Batch (2025–26) was conducted, followed by the passage of the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill.
Major Discussions Held in the House
Commemoration of “Vande Mataram” – 150 Years
On 8 December 2025, the Prime Minister initiated a special discussion celebrating 150 years of the national song “Vande Mataram”.
-
Duration: 11 hours 32 minutes
-
Participation: 65 Members
Debate on Electoral Reforms
Held on 9–10 December, the House discussed electoral reforms for approximately 13 hours with 63 Members contributing suggestions and concerns.
Parliamentary Questions and Public Issues Raised
-
300 starred questions admitted
-
72 starred questions answered orally
-
3449 unstarred questions admitted
Zero Hour:
-
408 matters of urgent public importance raised
-
On 11 December, an unprecedented 150 Members raised matters during Zero Hour
Rule 377:
-
372 matters raised
Statements, Reports and Papers Laid
-
35 Statements made under Direction 73A
-
38 Statements total, including Rule 372 and a statement by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs
-
2,116 papers laid on the Table
-
41 Parliamentary Standing Committee reports presented
Private Members’ Business
On 5 December 2025, 137 Private Members’ Bills were introduced on a wide range of subjects.On 12 December, a Private Members’ Resolution by Shri Shafi Parambil was debated and later withdrawn with leave of the House.
International Parliamentary Engagement
On 2 December 2025, Mr. Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, along with his delegation, was warmly received by the Parliament of India during his official visit, further strengthening bilateral parliamentary cooperation.
The Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha showcased high levels of participation, robust discussions, steady legislative output, and exceptional productivity. With critical bills passed and significant national issues debated at length, the session highlighted Parliament’s continued commitment to responsive and effective governance.
ALSO READ
Pandemonium Erupts in Haryana Assembly Over Vande Mataram Debate
Uttar Pradesh Legislature to Commemorate 150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram
Uttar Pradesh Legislature to Commemorate Vande Mataram's 150th Anniversary
India's national song Vande Mataram and the Ethiopian national anthem both refer to our land as the Mother: PM Modi.
Ethiopian Singers' Stirring Vande Mataram at Modi Banquet