Sixth Session of 18th Lok Sabha Ends with 111% Productivity, 8 Bills Passed

The Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha, which began on 1 December 2025, concluded today with 15 sittings, marking a highly productive legislative period. Announcing the conclusion, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla informed that the House functioned for a total of 92 hours and 25 minutes, achieving an impressive 111% productivity.

Key Legislative Achievements

During the session:

10 Government Bills were introduced

8 Government Bills were passed

Bills Passed During the Session

Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025 Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025 Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025 Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025 Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025 Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB–G RAM G Bill, 2025

On 15 December 2025, after extensive discussions, voting on the Supplementary Demands for Grants – First Batch (2025–26) was conducted, followed by the passage of the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill.

Major Discussions Held in the House

Commemoration of “Vande Mataram” – 150 Years

On 8 December 2025, the Prime Minister initiated a special discussion celebrating 150 years of the national song “Vande Mataram”.

Duration: 11 hours 32 minutes

Participation: 65 Members

Debate on Electoral Reforms

Held on 9–10 December, the House discussed electoral reforms for approximately 13 hours with 63 Members contributing suggestions and concerns.

Parliamentary Questions and Public Issues Raised

300 starred questions admitted

72 starred questions answered orally

3449 unstarred questions admitted

Zero Hour:

408 matters of urgent public importance raised

On 11 December, an unprecedented 150 Members raised matters during Zero Hour

Rule 377:

372 matters raised

Statements, Reports and Papers Laid

35 Statements made under Direction 73A

38 Statements total, including Rule 372 and a statement by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

2,116 papers laid on the Table

41 Parliamentary Standing Committee reports presented

Private Members’ Business

On 5 December 2025, 137 Private Members’ Bills were introduced on a wide range of subjects.On 12 December, a Private Members’ Resolution by Shri Shafi Parambil was debated and later withdrawn with leave of the House.

International Parliamentary Engagement

On 2 December 2025, Mr. Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, along with his delegation, was warmly received by the Parliament of India during his official visit, further strengthening bilateral parliamentary cooperation.

The Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha showcased high levels of participation, robust discussions, steady legislative output, and exceptional productivity. With critical bills passed and significant national issues debated at length, the session highlighted Parliament’s continued commitment to responsive and effective governance.