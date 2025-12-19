Left Menu

Sixth Session of 18th Lok Sabha Ends with 111% Productivity, 8 Bills Passed

Announcing the conclusion, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla informed that the House functioned for a total of 92 hours and 25 minutes, achieving an impressive 111% productivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:08 IST
Sixth Session of 18th Lok Sabha Ends with 111% Productivity, 8 Bills Passed
The Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha showcased high levels of participation, robust discussions, steady legislative output, and exceptional productivity. Image Credit: Twitter(@ombirlakota)
  • Country:
  • India

The Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha, which began on 1 December 2025, concluded today with 15 sittings, marking a highly productive legislative period. Announcing the conclusion, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla informed that the House functioned for a total of 92 hours and 25 minutes, achieving an impressive 111% productivity.

Key Legislative Achievements

During the session:

  • 10 Government Bills were introduced

  • 8 Government Bills were passed

Bills Passed During the Session

  1. Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025

  2. Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025

  3. Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025

  4. Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025

  5. Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025

  6. Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025

  7. Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025

  8. Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB–G RAM G Bill, 2025

On 15 December 2025, after extensive discussions, voting on the Supplementary Demands for Grants – First Batch (2025–26) was conducted, followed by the passage of the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill.

Major Discussions Held in the House

Commemoration of “Vande Mataram” – 150 Years

On 8 December 2025, the Prime Minister initiated a special discussion celebrating 150 years of the national song “Vande Mataram”.

  • Duration: 11 hours 32 minutes

  • Participation: 65 Members

Debate on Electoral Reforms

Held on 9–10 December, the House discussed electoral reforms for approximately 13 hours with 63 Members contributing suggestions and concerns.

Parliamentary Questions and Public Issues Raised

  • 300 starred questions admitted

  • 72 starred questions answered orally

  • 3449 unstarred questions admitted

Zero Hour:

  • 408 matters of urgent public importance raised

  • On 11 December, an unprecedented 150 Members raised matters during Zero Hour

Rule 377:

  • 372 matters raised

Statements, Reports and Papers Laid

  • 35 Statements made under Direction 73A

  • 38 Statements total, including Rule 372 and a statement by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

  • 2,116 papers laid on the Table

  • 41 Parliamentary Standing Committee reports presented

Private Members’ Business

On 5 December 2025, 137 Private Members’ Bills were introduced on a wide range of subjects.On 12 December, a Private Members’ Resolution by Shri Shafi Parambil was debated and later withdrawn with leave of the House.

International Parliamentary Engagement

On 2 December 2025, Mr. Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, along with his delegation, was warmly received by the Parliament of India during his official visit, further strengthening bilateral parliamentary cooperation.

The Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha showcased high levels of participation, robust discussions, steady legislative output, and exceptional productivity. With critical bills passed and significant national issues debated at length, the session highlighted Parliament’s continued commitment to responsive and effective governance.

 

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025