105th NPG Meeting Reviews Key Rail and Road Projects Aligned with PM GatiShakti Plan

The 105th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) was convened today to assess major railway and highway proposals aimed at improving multimodal connectivity, strengthening logistics efficiency, and advancing the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS NMP).

The NPG examined seven railway projects and one road project, evaluating their alignment with GatiShakti principles — including integrated planning, multimodal linkages, last-mile connectivity, and the ‘Whole of Government’ approach — to unlock faster travel, lower logistics costs, and broaden socio-economic benefits across multiple regions.

The meeting was chaired by the Joint Secretary (Logistics), DPIIT.

Key Rail Projects Evaluated

1. 3rd & 4th Line: Arakkonam–Renigunta (76.559 km)

The Ministry of Railways (MoR) proposed a major capacity-enhancement project to:

Ease congestion

Improve punctuality

Support freight growth under “Mission 3000 MT” and Amrit Chaturbhuj (High-Density Routes)

The corridor spans Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, linking highways, airports, and major industrial hubs. Improved approach roads will strengthen freight handling and regional economic activity.

2. Doubling: Erode–Karur (66.67 km)

A vital upgrade for Tamil Nadu, this project aims to:

Reduce operational bottlenecks

Support heavy freight routes

Improve mobility of commodities like coal, steel, cement, and granite

Enhanced integration with highways and industrial corridors will improve multimodal transport and strengthen local supply chains.

3. 3rd & 4th Line: Guntakal–Bellary (45.92 km)

Serving the mineral-rich, industry-dense belt of Bellary–Hosapete–Tornagallu, the project will:

Quadruple an important segment of the Hubli–Gadag–Bellary–Guntakal route

Improve freight flow for JSW Steel, Kalyani Steels, Ultratech Cement, ACC, KPCL

Reduce congestion and enable higher train speeds

This corridor is critical for Karnataka–Andhra Pradesh industrial connectivity.

4. 3rd & 4th Line: Guntakal–Wadi (230 km)

One of the largest projects reviewed, spanning Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, to:

Quadruple a heavily used double-line section

Aid major coal movements from Nagpur–Balharshah–Kothagudem

Support cement clusters between Wadi and Tandur

Improve punctuality and increase freight and passenger paths

5. Doubling: Salem–Karur–Dindigul (159.26 km)

This key Tamil Nadu corridor serves:

Mettur Thermal Power Plant

Steel, cement, textiles, agriculture and food processing sectors

Doubling will:

Reduce freight costs

Improve service reliability

Generate employment and boost regional economic development

6. Multi-Tracking: Yadadri–Kazipet (3rd & 4th Line) & Ghatkesar–Yadadri (4th Line)

A high-density corridor for Telangana, supporting:

Passenger and freight connectivity to major metros — Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi

Industrial clusters, including pharma hubs

Strong road links via NH-163, SH-1 and SH-2

Proximity to major airports (RGIA & Begumpet)

The project aims to increase capacity and meet rising demand.

7. Electrified Multi-Tracking: Talegaon–Uruli (Pune District)

Designed to support:

Pune’s industrial and logistics ecosystem

Stakeholders like JSW Dolvi, JNPA, Adani APSEZ, Chakan MIDC, Niphad Dry Ports

The project:

Integrates with Pune–Solapur–Wadi and Mumbai–Chennai routes

Connects to the upcoming Mega Coaching Terminal at Uruli

Enhances multimodal connectivity with minimal highway disruption

Road Project Evaluated

8. Upgradation of NH-544D (Vinukonda–Guntur–Amaravati ORR)

MoRTH proposed widening the 85.9 km highway to a four-lane corridor with paved shoulders, improving:

Safety

Travel time (reduction by 52%)

Logistics efficiency

The corridor links two major national highways — NH-44 and NH-16 — boosting connectivity to:

Narasaraopeta

Guntur

Vijayawada

Amaravati (new capital region)

The project includes geometric improvements, realignments, and bypasses, supporting economic development, tourism, and employment generation in Andhra Pradesh.

Strategic Impact Across Regions

The evaluated projects collectively aim to:

Unclog high-traffic railway routes

Improve freight mobility for industrial corridors

Strengthen multimodal linkages among roads, railways, airports and logistics hubs

Reduce transportation costs and travel times

Drive regional industrialisation and socio-economic upliftment

These projects further operationalise the GatiShakti vision of synchronized planning across ministries for a seamless national logistics network.