GSV’s 2nd Court Meeting Charts New Growth in Transport, Defence & Industry Links

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), India’s first sectoral university dedicated to transportation and logistics, held its 2nd Court Meeting at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi. Chairing the meeting as Chancellor, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & IT, praised the University’s remarkable achievements within just three years of operationalisation.

“GSV has made tremendous progress with its industry-driven approach, becoming a role model for the country,” the Minister said. He outlined an expanded vision for deepening curricula in Bridge and Tunnel Engineering, Maritime and Shipbuilding, Aviation, and Integrated Transport Planning, while also prioritising training and upskilling for Defence Forces and Indian Railways.

High-Level Participation from Government, Military and Industry

The Court meeting witnessed the presence of notable dignitaries including:

Her Highness Shubhangini Raje Gaekwad, Rajmata of Baroda

Shri Satish Kumar, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board

Lt. Gen. Pushpendra Singh, Vice-Chief of the Army Staff

Shri Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, DPIIT

Shri T.P. Singh, Director General, BISAG

Prof. Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Gandhinagar

Representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, MoRTH, and leading industry partners such as L&T and AMD

They joined senior leadership and academic functionaries of GSV to chart the future roadmap of the university.

GSV’s Strong Growth Recognised by All Members

Prof. Manoj Choudhary, Vice-Chancellor of GSV, presented a detailed progress report highlighting:

Strong industry collaborations

Executive training for Railways, Defence Forces, and the PM Gati Shakti programme for Civil Services

Rapid scaling of academic programmes

Applied research in transport systems

Court members praised the university’s achievements and offered inputs to strengthen future programmes in:

Bridge & tunnel engineering

Maritime and shipbuilding

Railways and defence logistics

Supply chain management

The Vice-Chief of Army Staff proposed affiliating defence academies with GSV and expanding the scope of joint training programmes. The university will also begin conducting probationary training for IRMS officers this year and collaborate with industry to establish more Chair Professorships.

New Partnerships and Infrastructure Boost

Two major announcements were made during the meeting:

1. BISAG–GSV MoU Signed

The agreement will:

Accelerate technological integration under PM Gati Shakti

Support advanced GIS, data analytics and simulation capabilities

2. AMD Announces Support for Incubation Facility

Financial support from AMD will strengthen GSV’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Infrastructure expansion is underway, with:

New campus facilities under construction

A master plan being prepared for an additional campus, for which land is already acquired

The Annual Reports and Accounts for FY 2024–2025 were approved for tabling in Parliament.

About Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya

Established by an Act of Parliament in 2022, GSV is India’s premier university for the transportation and logistics sector. Functioning under the Ministry of Railways, GSV’s academic domain spans:

Railways

Highways

Ports and maritime systems

Aviation

Shipping & inland waterways

Urban transport

Logistics and supply chain networks

With its industry-aligned curriculum, cross-sector partnerships, and applied research focus, GSV is shaping India’s next generation of transport and logistics professionals.