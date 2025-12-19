GSV’s 2nd Court Meeting Charts New Growth in Transport, Defence & Industry Links
“GSV has made tremendous progress with its industry-driven approach, becoming a role model for the country,” the Minister said.
- Country:
- India
Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), India’s first sectoral university dedicated to transportation and logistics, held its 2nd Court Meeting at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi. Chairing the meeting as Chancellor, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & IT, praised the University’s remarkable achievements within just three years of operationalisation.
“GSV has made tremendous progress with its industry-driven approach, becoming a role model for the country,” the Minister said. He outlined an expanded vision for deepening curricula in Bridge and Tunnel Engineering, Maritime and Shipbuilding, Aviation, and Integrated Transport Planning, while also prioritising training and upskilling for Defence Forces and Indian Railways.
High-Level Participation from Government, Military and Industry
The Court meeting witnessed the presence of notable dignitaries including:
-
Her Highness Shubhangini Raje Gaekwad, Rajmata of Baroda
-
Shri Satish Kumar, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board
-
Lt. Gen. Pushpendra Singh, Vice-Chief of the Army Staff
-
Shri Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, DPIIT
-
Shri T.P. Singh, Director General, BISAG
-
Prof. Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Gandhinagar
-
Representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, MoRTH, and leading industry partners such as L&T and AMD
They joined senior leadership and academic functionaries of GSV to chart the future roadmap of the university.
GSV’s Strong Growth Recognised by All Members
Prof. Manoj Choudhary, Vice-Chancellor of GSV, presented a detailed progress report highlighting:
-
Strong industry collaborations
-
Executive training for Railways, Defence Forces, and the PM Gati Shakti programme for Civil Services
-
Rapid scaling of academic programmes
-
Applied research in transport systems
Court members praised the university’s achievements and offered inputs to strengthen future programmes in:
-
Bridge & tunnel engineering
-
Maritime and shipbuilding
-
Railways and defence logistics
-
Supply chain management
The Vice-Chief of Army Staff proposed affiliating defence academies with GSV and expanding the scope of joint training programmes. The university will also begin conducting probationary training for IRMS officers this year and collaborate with industry to establish more Chair Professorships.
New Partnerships and Infrastructure Boost
Two major announcements were made during the meeting:
1. BISAG–GSV MoU Signed
The agreement will:
-
Accelerate technological integration under PM Gati Shakti
-
Support advanced GIS, data analytics and simulation capabilities
2. AMD Announces Support for Incubation Facility
Financial support from AMD will strengthen GSV’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.
Infrastructure expansion is underway, with:
-
New campus facilities under construction
-
A master plan being prepared for an additional campus, for which land is already acquired
The Annual Reports and Accounts for FY 2024–2025 were approved for tabling in Parliament.
About Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya
Established by an Act of Parliament in 2022, GSV is India’s premier university for the transportation and logistics sector. Functioning under the Ministry of Railways, GSV’s academic domain spans:
-
Railways
-
Highways
-
Ports and maritime systems
-
Aviation
-
Shipping & inland waterways
-
Urban transport
-
Logistics and supply chain networks
With its industry-aligned curriculum, cross-sector partnerships, and applied research focus, GSV is shaping India’s next generation of transport and logistics professionals.