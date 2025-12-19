Left Menu

GSV’s 2nd Court Meeting Charts New Growth in Transport, Defence & Industry Links

“GSV has made tremendous progress with its industry-driven approach, becoming a role model for the country,” the Minister said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:09 IST
GSV’s 2nd Court Meeting Charts New Growth in Transport, Defence & Industry Links
The Vice-Chief of Army Staff proposed affiliating defence academies with GSV and expanding the scope of joint training programmes. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), India’s first sectoral university dedicated to transportation and logistics, held its 2nd Court Meeting at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi. Chairing the meeting as Chancellor, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & IT, praised the University’s remarkable achievements within just three years of operationalisation.

“GSV has made tremendous progress with its industry-driven approach, becoming a role model for the country,” the Minister said. He outlined an expanded vision for deepening curricula in Bridge and Tunnel Engineering, Maritime and Shipbuilding, Aviation, and Integrated Transport Planning, while also prioritising training and upskilling for Defence Forces and Indian Railways.

High-Level Participation from Government, Military and Industry

The Court meeting witnessed the presence of notable dignitaries including:

  • Her Highness Shubhangini Raje Gaekwad, Rajmata of Baroda

  • Shri Satish Kumar, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board

  • Lt. Gen. Pushpendra Singh, Vice-Chief of the Army Staff

  • Shri Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, DPIIT

  • Shri T.P. Singh, Director General, BISAG

  • Prof. Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Gandhinagar

  • Representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, MoRTH, and leading industry partners such as L&T and AMD

They joined senior leadership and academic functionaries of GSV to chart the future roadmap of the university.

GSV’s Strong Growth Recognised by All Members

Prof. Manoj Choudhary, Vice-Chancellor of GSV, presented a detailed progress report highlighting:

  • Strong industry collaborations

  • Executive training for Railways, Defence Forces, and the PM Gati Shakti programme for Civil Services

  • Rapid scaling of academic programmes

  • Applied research in transport systems

Court members praised the university’s achievements and offered inputs to strengthen future programmes in:

  • Bridge & tunnel engineering

  • Maritime and shipbuilding

  • Railways and defence logistics

  • Supply chain management

The Vice-Chief of Army Staff proposed affiliating defence academies with GSV and expanding the scope of joint training programmes. The university will also begin conducting probationary training for IRMS officers this year and collaborate with industry to establish more Chair Professorships.

New Partnerships and Infrastructure Boost

Two major announcements were made during the meeting:

1. BISAG–GSV MoU Signed

The agreement will:

  • Accelerate technological integration under PM Gati Shakti

  • Support advanced GIS, data analytics and simulation capabilities

2. AMD Announces Support for Incubation Facility

Financial support from AMD will strengthen GSV’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Infrastructure expansion is underway, with:

  • New campus facilities under construction

  • A master plan being prepared for an additional campus, for which land is already acquired

The Annual Reports and Accounts for FY 2024–2025 were approved for tabling in Parliament.

About Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya

Established by an Act of Parliament in 2022, GSV is India’s premier university for the transportation and logistics sector. Functioning under the Ministry of Railways, GSV’s academic domain spans:

  • Railways

  • Highways

  • Ports and maritime systems

  • Aviation

  • Shipping & inland waterways

  • Urban transport

  • Logistics and supply chain networks

With its industry-aligned curriculum, cross-sector partnerships, and applied research focus, GSV is shaping India’s next generation of transport and logistics professionals.

 

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025