Tennis Scandal: Pang Renlong Banned for Match-Fixing

Chinese tennis player Pang Renlong finds himself at the center of a major scandal. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced a 12-year ban and a $110,000 fine for Pang's involvement in a far-reaching match-fixing operation that influenced 22 matches over a five-month period.

The ITIA revealed that Pang, aged 25, admitted to manipulating the outcomes of five of his own matches and conspiring to fix 11 additional encounters, impacting lower-tier tennis events. His match-fixing spree occurred during ITF tournaments in regions including Turkey, Hong Kong, and mainland China.

Pang, who once reached a career-high ranking of 1,316, is now prohibited from participating in any tennis events globally until 2036. This case adds to a growing list, following the recent suspension of French player Quentin Folliot for similar offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)