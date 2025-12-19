Left Menu

Tennis Scandal: Pang Renlong Banned for Match-Fixing

Chinese tennis player Pang Renlong has been banned for 12 years and fined $110,000 for his involvement in a match-fixing scheme affecting 22 matches. The International Tennis Integrity Agency reported that Pang participated in corrupt activities in ITF tournaments across several countries, influencing the outcomes of multiple matches.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chinese tennis player Pang Renlong finds himself at the center of a major scandal. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced a 12-year ban and a $110,000 fine for Pang's involvement in a far-reaching match-fixing operation that influenced 22 matches over a five-month period.

The ITIA revealed that Pang, aged 25, admitted to manipulating the outcomes of five of his own matches and conspiring to fix 11 additional encounters, impacting lower-tier tennis events. His match-fixing spree occurred during ITF tournaments in regions including Turkey, Hong Kong, and mainland China.

Pang, who once reached a career-high ranking of 1,316, is now prohibited from participating in any tennis events globally until 2036. This case adds to a growing list, following the recent suspension of French player Quentin Folliot for similar offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

