Himachal's Stand Against MGNREGA Abolishment and Mass Movement Against Drug Trafficking

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu criticizes the abolishment of MGNREGA, calling it an injustice to the poor. He supports the 'Chitta-Free Himachal' campaign, highlighting significant drug-related asset seizures. Sukhu urges public support, promising rewards for information on drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:23 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has voiced strong opposition to the Centre's decision to abolish the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), branding it as an 'injustice to the poor'.

Speaking at the Indora Utsav in Kangra, Sukhu criticized the replacement of the MGNREGA with the newly passed Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Bill. The legislation, passed by Parliament, promises 125 days of rural wage employment annually, supplanting the 20-year-old MGNREGA.

Additionally, Sukhu highlighted ongoing efforts in the 'Chitta-Free Himachal' campaign against drug trafficking, reporting the seizure of illegal properties worth Rs 50 crore. He called for public and panchayat support, ensuring confidentiality and rewards for those who share information via emergency number 112.

(With inputs from agencies.)

