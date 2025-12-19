Winter Session 2025 Ends; Parliament Passes 8 Key Bills, Productivity Tops 120%

The Winter Session 2025 of Parliament, which began on 1 December 2025, was adjourned sine die on 19 December 2025 after 15 sittings held over 19 days. The session was marked by high productivity, extensive debates on major national issues, and the passage of several transformative legislations aligned with the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

During the session:

10 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha

8 Bills were passed by Lok Sabha

8 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha

A total of 8 Bills were passed by both Houses

Major Debates: ‘Vande Mataram’ Anniversary & Electoral Reforms

150th Anniversary of “Vande Mataram”

A special discussion was held:

Lok Sabha (8 Dec): Initiated by the Prime Minister 65 Members participated 11 hours 32 minutes of debate

Rajya Sabha (9–11 Dec): Initiated by the Union Home Minister 81 Members participated 12 hours 49 minutes of debate



Electoral Reforms

Debates on electoral reforms were held in both Houses:

Lok Sabha (9–10 Dec): 62 Members, 12 hours 59 minutes Concluded by the Union Home Minister

Rajya Sabha (11, 15–16 Dec): 57 Members, 10 hours 37 minutes Concluded by the Leader of the House



These extensive debates reflect Parliament’s focus on democratic reform and national heritage.

Financial Business: Supplementary Demands for Grants

The First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants 2025–26 was:

Discussed and passed in Lok Sabha on 15 December 2025

Returned by Rajya Sabha on 16 December 2025

Followed by passage of the related Appropriation Bill

A Bill replacing the Manipur GST (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 was also passed by both Houses.

Additionally, the Rajya Sabha adopted a Statutory Resolution to apply the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024 to the State of Manipur.

Key Bills Passed with Transformative Impact

Parliament passed eight major Bills, several with far-reaching developmental implications for achieving Viksit Bharat. Prominent among them were:

1. Health Security Se National Security Cess Bill, 2025

Introduces a cess on machinery and manufacturing processes to augment resources for:

National security expenditure

Public health infrastructure

2. Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy Bill, 2025

Provides a comprehensive framework to:

Promote nuclear energy

Expand applications in healthcare, agriculture, environment, research, industry

Strengthen safety and regulatory systems

Advance India’s nuclear innovation ecosystem

3. Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025

Establishes a rural development framework guaranteeing:

125 days of wage employment annually per rural household volunteering for unskilled work

Enhanced rural growth, empowerment, convergence, and livelihood saturation

This Bill strengthens the social safety net while aligning rural development with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Other Parliamentary Business

The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025 was referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament after its introduction in Lok Sabha.

Annexed lists (not included here) contain details of all Bills introduced and passed during the session.

Outstanding Productivity

The session recorded exceptional productivity:

Lok Sabha: ~110%

Rajya Sabha: ~121%

These figures demonstrate a highly productive and constructive legislative session.