Winter Session 2025 Ends; Parliament Passes 8 Key Bills, Productivity Tops 120%
The Winter Session 2025 of Parliament, which began on 1 December 2025, was adjourned sine die on 19 December 2025 after 15 sittings held over 19 days. The session was marked by high productivity, extensive debates on major national issues, and the passage of several transformative legislations aligned with the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.
During the session:
-
10 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha
-
8 Bills were passed by Lok Sabha
-
8 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha
-
A total of 8 Bills were passed by both Houses
Major Debates: ‘Vande Mataram’ Anniversary & Electoral Reforms
150th Anniversary of “Vande Mataram”
A special discussion was held:
-
Lok Sabha (8 Dec): Initiated by the Prime Minister
-
65 Members participated
-
11 hours 32 minutes of debate
-
-
Rajya Sabha (9–11 Dec): Initiated by the Union Home Minister
-
81 Members participated
-
12 hours 49 minutes of debate
-
Electoral Reforms
Debates on electoral reforms were held in both Houses:
-
Lok Sabha (9–10 Dec):
-
62 Members, 12 hours 59 minutes
-
Concluded by the Union Home Minister
-
-
Rajya Sabha (11, 15–16 Dec):
-
57 Members, 10 hours 37 minutes
-
Concluded by the Leader of the House
-
These extensive debates reflect Parliament’s focus on democratic reform and national heritage.
Financial Business: Supplementary Demands for Grants
The First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants 2025–26 was:
-
Discussed and passed in Lok Sabha on 15 December 2025
-
Returned by Rajya Sabha on 16 December 2025
-
Followed by passage of the related Appropriation Bill
A Bill replacing the Manipur GST (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 was also passed by both Houses.
Additionally, the Rajya Sabha adopted a Statutory Resolution to apply the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024 to the State of Manipur.
Key Bills Passed with Transformative Impact
Parliament passed eight major Bills, several with far-reaching developmental implications for achieving Viksit Bharat. Prominent among them were:
1. Health Security Se National Security Cess Bill, 2025
Introduces a cess on machinery and manufacturing processes to augment resources for:
-
National security expenditure
-
Public health infrastructure
2. Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy Bill, 2025
Provides a comprehensive framework to:
-
Promote nuclear energy
-
Expand applications in healthcare, agriculture, environment, research, industry
-
Strengthen safety and regulatory systems
-
Advance India’s nuclear innovation ecosystem
3. Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025
Establishes a rural development framework guaranteeing:
-
125 days of wage employment annually per rural household volunteering for unskilled work
-
Enhanced rural growth, empowerment, convergence, and livelihood saturation
This Bill strengthens the social safety net while aligning rural development with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.
Other Parliamentary Business
-
The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025 was referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament after its introduction in Lok Sabha.
-
Annexed lists (not included here) contain details of all Bills introduced and passed during the session.
Outstanding Productivity
The session recorded exceptional productivity:
-
Lok Sabha: ~110%
-
Rajya Sabha: ~121%
These figures demonstrate a highly productive and constructive legislative session.
