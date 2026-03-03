Left Menu

Nagaland Assembly Debates Vande Mataram Directive Amid Cultural Sensitivities

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly has decided to refer the Ministry of Home Affairs' directive for singing 'Vande Mataram' to a select committee. The decision follows concerns over cultural sensitivities and constitutional protections under Article 371A. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized examining its applicability in the state's context.

Updated: 03-03-2026 20:11 IST
The Nagaland Legislative Assembly has chosen to refer a Ministry of Home Affairs directive, which mandates singing 'Vande Mataram', to a select committee. Following an animated discussion during the Budget session, Speaker Sharingain Longkumer announced this move, underscoring the state's constitutional safeguards under Article 371A.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio acknowledged the historical significance of 'Vande Mataram' but stressed the importance of understanding its applicability in a state with unique cultural and constitutional protections. The directive issued on January 28 prompted concerns about its imposition in Nagaland, particularly among members outside the BJP.

Although some legislators argued that the song could infringe on Article 371A, others like BJP's state minister Temjen Imna Along argued for respecting the national song as part of India's collective heritage. The assembly agreed to further examine the issue through a specialized committee, ensuring cultural sensitivities are respected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

