Kerala's Concerns Over MGNREGA Replacement: A Call to Preserve Gandhian Ideals

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, recently penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, voicing apprehensions about replacing MGNREGA with a new law. The concern comes in the wake of Parliament passing the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill.

Vijayan highlighted that the new legislation might violate Gandhian principles and foster bureaucratic control, counteracting the intended decentralization objectives of the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments. The bill also reduces the central share of wages, posing a potential financial burden for states like Kerala.

The Chief Minister warned of an estimated Rs 3,500 crore annual financial loss for Kerala, emphasizing that the scheme is vital amidst rising unemployment and inequality. He urged retaining Mahatma Gandhi's name to reflect the scheme's foundation in national welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)