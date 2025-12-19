CBC Holds National Workshop to Strengthen Quality Framework for iGOT Courses

The Capacity Building Commission (CBC) today organised a National Consultative Workshop on the Quality Framework for iGOT Courses in New Delhi, convening leading stakeholders across the government learning ecosystem. The workshop aimed to strengthen quality assurance mechanisms for digital learning under Mission Karmayogi, India’s flagship civil services reform initiative.

The focus was on co-creating a common, robust Quality Assurance Framework (QAF) that ensures high-quality, engaging, and outcome-oriented learning content for government officials on the iGOT Karmayogi platform.

Strong Quality Framework Essential for Future-Ready Civil Services: CBC Chairperson

In her inaugural address, Smt. S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the CBC, emphasized the vital role of a strong quality framework in developing:

Capable

Agile

Future-ready civil servants

She noted that the platform must meet the learning needs of a large, diverse user base:“The scale and diversity of learners challenge us to prepare iGOT to cater to the uniqueness of every learner.”

She urged stakeholders to collaborate and develop a shared understanding of quality to enhance learning outcomes and support the vision of Viksit Bharat.

iGOT: India’s Largest Government Digital Learning Platform

Launched in 2022, the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform now hosts:

3,900+ courses

Covering Behavioural, Domain, and Functional competencies

Supporting continuous learning for millions of civil servants

With this massive scale, CBC stressed the need for:

Consistent quality standards

Relevance to real-world government roles

High learner engagement

Clearly measurable outcomes

Workshop Focus: Moving from Checklist Compliance to “Quality by Design”

Setting the context, Smt. Uma S., Advisor (Learning Product & Quality Assessment, CBC), highlighted the need to shift from:

Checklist-based compliance ➜ Quality by design

She emphasized that:

Competencies

Learning outcomes

Real-world job requirements

must be integrated seamlessly into course creation.

Dr. R. Balasubramiam, Member (HR), CBC, further guided participants on the significance of a strong Content Quality Framework and outlined the structure of the breakout sessions.

Aligning Learning to the Karmayogi Competency Model

Smt. Chhavi Bhardwaj, CEO, Karmayogi Bharat, presented an overview of the current content landscape, challenges, and the need to align digital learning with:

The Karmayogi Competency Model (KCM)

The diverse needs of users across Ministries and Services

Expert Inputs, Breakout Sessions, and Quality Indicators

The workshop featured sessions led by academic and industry experts, focused on:

Designing quality into digital learning

Competency-linked learning impact

Best practices in digital pedagogy and engagement

Participants collaborated through breakout discussions to:

Identify gaps in current frameworks

Define measurable quality indicators

Propose governance mechanisms for continuous review

Strengthen institutional accountability in digital learning

Four Working Groups to Strengthen the Karmayogi Quality Framework

In his closing remarks, Shri Adil Zainulbhai, Former Chairperson, CBC, emphasised sustained collaboration across institutions for ongoing quality improvement.

Shri Shyama Prasad Roy, Secretary, CBC, announced four dedicated working groups to spearhead the refinement of the Quality Framework:

CQF – Content Quality Framework SOP for Content Onboarding Dynamic Health Checks for Content Concurrent Content Audit & Review

Strengthening Digital Capacity Building for Good Governance

The workshop marks a significant milestone in:

Reinforcing Mission Karmayogi’s foundational standards

Upgrading quality systems for civil service learning

Enhancing institutional excellence

Promoting citizen-centric governance

With a unified quality framework, iGOT Karmayogi is poised to deliver coherent, consistent, and impactful learning experiences for government officials across India.