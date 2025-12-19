CBC Holds National Workshop to Strengthen Quality Framework for iGOT Courses
The workshop aimed to strengthen quality assurance mechanisms for digital learning under Mission Karmayogi, India’s flagship civil services reform initiative.
- Country:
- India
The Capacity Building Commission (CBC) today organised a National Consultative Workshop on the Quality Framework for iGOT Courses in New Delhi, convening leading stakeholders across the government learning ecosystem. The workshop aimed to strengthen quality assurance mechanisms for digital learning under Mission Karmayogi, India’s flagship civil services reform initiative.
The focus was on co-creating a common, robust Quality Assurance Framework (QAF) that ensures high-quality, engaging, and outcome-oriented learning content for government officials on the iGOT Karmayogi platform.
Strong Quality Framework Essential for Future-Ready Civil Services: CBC Chairperson
In her inaugural address, Smt. S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the CBC, emphasized the vital role of a strong quality framework in developing:
-
Capable
-
Agile
-
Future-ready civil servants
She noted that the platform must meet the learning needs of a large, diverse user base:“The scale and diversity of learners challenge us to prepare iGOT to cater to the uniqueness of every learner.”
She urged stakeholders to collaborate and develop a shared understanding of quality to enhance learning outcomes and support the vision of Viksit Bharat.
iGOT: India’s Largest Government Digital Learning Platform
Launched in 2022, the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform now hosts:
-
3,900+ courses
-
Covering Behavioural, Domain, and Functional competencies
-
Supporting continuous learning for millions of civil servants
With this massive scale, CBC stressed the need for:
-
Consistent quality standards
-
Relevance to real-world government roles
-
High learner engagement
-
Clearly measurable outcomes
Workshop Focus: Moving from Checklist Compliance to “Quality by Design”
Setting the context, Smt. Uma S., Advisor (Learning Product & Quality Assessment, CBC), highlighted the need to shift from:
-
Checklist-based compliance ➜ Quality by design
She emphasized that:
-
Competencies
-
Learning outcomes
-
Real-world job requirements
must be integrated seamlessly into course creation.
Dr. R. Balasubramiam, Member (HR), CBC, further guided participants on the significance of a strong Content Quality Framework and outlined the structure of the breakout sessions.
Aligning Learning to the Karmayogi Competency Model
Smt. Chhavi Bhardwaj, CEO, Karmayogi Bharat, presented an overview of the current content landscape, challenges, and the need to align digital learning with:
-
The Karmayogi Competency Model (KCM)
-
The diverse needs of users across Ministries and Services
Expert Inputs, Breakout Sessions, and Quality Indicators
The workshop featured sessions led by academic and industry experts, focused on:
-
Designing quality into digital learning
-
Competency-linked learning impact
-
Best practices in digital pedagogy and engagement
Participants collaborated through breakout discussions to:
-
Identify gaps in current frameworks
-
Define measurable quality indicators
-
Propose governance mechanisms for continuous review
-
Strengthen institutional accountability in digital learning
Four Working Groups to Strengthen the Karmayogi Quality Framework
In his closing remarks, Shri Adil Zainulbhai, Former Chairperson, CBC, emphasised sustained collaboration across institutions for ongoing quality improvement.
Shri Shyama Prasad Roy, Secretary, CBC, announced four dedicated working groups to spearhead the refinement of the Quality Framework:
-
CQF – Content Quality Framework
-
SOP for Content Onboarding
-
Dynamic Health Checks for Content
-
Concurrent Content Audit & Review
Strengthening Digital Capacity Building for Good Governance
The workshop marks a significant milestone in:
-
Reinforcing Mission Karmayogi’s foundational standards
-
Upgrading quality systems for civil service learning
-
Enhancing institutional excellence
-
Promoting citizen-centric governance
With a unified quality framework, iGOT Karmayogi is poised to deliver coherent, consistent, and impactful learning experiences for government officials across India.