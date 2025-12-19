Maharashtra CM Honours Visually Impaired Women's Cricket Team for Historic Triumph

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently honoured the Indian visually impaired women's T20 cricket team for securing a historic world title. The felicitation took place at his official residence, 'Varsha,' where the team was recognised for their unbeaten performance and significant achievements on the global stage.

The Chief Minister assured the team of unwavering support from the state government, promising financial assistance, job opportunities, and enhanced sports infrastructure. He emphasized their victory as a testament to their relentless hard work and resilience in overcoming numerous challenges.

During the ceremony, sentiments ran high as team members like Vice-captain Ganga Kadam shared personal stories of struggle and triumph. Deepika T C, the captain, highlighted the necessity for continuous financial and infrastructural support to sustain their aspirations. The event underscored the growing importance of sports careers in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)